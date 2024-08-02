Sheriff Scott Anger controls his hog during the show. Camryn Joseph, a dispatcher with the Fairborn Police Department drives her hog around the ring. Ryan Harper, a dispatcher with the Fairborn Police Department, and Zach Drake, a firefighter with the Xenia Fire Division, drive their hogs around the ring. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News First responders and other county dignitaries competed in the third annual Sheriff Gene Fischer First Responder Memorial Hog Show Wednesday. Fischer was a popular sheriff who died unexpectedly in November 2021. Each participant paid $50 to enter with proceeds going to the Greene County Youth Activity Fund. Pictured, overall winner David Warner moves his hog while judge Kaiden Smith, from Clinton County, and assistant judge (and Warner’s daughter) Abby Warner thinks about dumping some stuff on the hog.

Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News

