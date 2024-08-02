Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Competitors in the poultry fancy show wait to be judged.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
The novice class at the poultry showmanship drew 4-H kids of all ages. To be eligible, it had to be their first year showing. River Demmy-Stover (far left) was the winner.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
This rabbit doesn’t look to hoppy, uh, happy.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
Sheep showmanship judge Ryan Rush asks contestants about their technique.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
“Um, a little help here.”
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
The poultry showmanship judge asks Ava Martin a question while she puts her duck in the cage.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Maggie Paris (left) talks to Enon Sparks while she brushes Oliver, her Holland Lop. Sparks, 9, is a member of Christian Clovers 4-H, while Paris, 13, is a member of Cedarville Hot Shots.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
Even the smaller contestants work to get their sheep under control.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
Sheep showmanship contestants eyeing the competition.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
Some of the goats were more cooperative than others.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
Judge Ryan Rush said this showmanship competition was one of the most competitive.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
The more around we go, the bigger the smiles get.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Let’s get excited about doing some backflips.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Could we be seeing the next county recruits?
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Daytime slides are all about fun.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
It’s hard not to have fun when at the fair.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Thelma and Louise, or a couple of girls just riding down the highway?
Random photos from the Greene County Fair.