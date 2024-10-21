Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek junior Jack Minnick (12) and his squad have unofficially qualified for the OHSAA Division I playoffs for the first time ever.

Wayne 44, Beavercreek 6

Beavercreek ate up the clock but had a pair of turnovers, and Wayne was able to strike quickly during its few possessions to easily pull out the win.

Dana Johnson-Dennis rushed for 70 yards and scored Beavercreek’s only touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Despite the loss by Beavercreek and Hilliard Darby’s win, the Beavers still clinch a spot into the postseason for the first time ever in a non-COVID affected season.

Miamisburg’s win against Northmont, coupled with a Marysville lose to Olentangy Liberty, assured Beavercreek of a high enough Harbin point average they will not be able to finish last in Region 2.

McNicholas 59, Carroll 0

Carroll allowed more than 50 points for the third straight game as the rough stretch against conference opponents continued.

The Patriots have one more chance to get a league win and avoid a fourth straight season with a winless record against the GCL Co-ed.

Cedarville 8, Greenon 7

Neither team scored until the fourth quarter when Greenon broke through first before Cedarville answered as Will Mossing connected with Colt Coffey on a touchdown pass late. The Indians converted a two-point try to pull out the win.

Coffey rushed for 146 yards on 28 carries. Micah Burr had a key interception on defense for Cedarville.

Troy 42, Fairborn 14

A fast paced opening half was too quick for the Skyhawks to keep up after grabbing the lead in the opening minute of the game. Troy had three touchdowns go for more than 50 yards, including a pick-six in the final minute of the second quarter to put the Trojans up 21 at the break, and Fairborn committed a season high three turnovers in total.

Wesley Rohler’s 22 passing attempts matched his total from the previous five games combined. Troy ran for 331 yards and averaged better than 10 yards per offensive play.

Fairborn is still alive in the race for a postseason spot in Region 8.

Greeneview 47, Catholic Central 6

Catholic Central finally broke through on the scoreboard to end the scoreless run by OHC South teams against the Rams, but they were no match overall for the kings of the division. Greeneview has now won at least a share of division crown in four straight seasons and would get another outright title with a win in the Battle of 72 next week.

Greeneview is one win away from its third ever undefeated regular season.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.