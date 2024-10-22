Long-time businessman Ed Phillips dies

BEAVERCREEK — Ed Phillips, who spent more than seven decades in his family’s business — Phillips Sand and Gravel — died Oct. 20 at the age of 85.

George Edwin Phillips was born Nov. 12, 1938 and moved to Beavercreek with his family when he was in seventh grade. He was a football standout and earned a scholarship to Bowling Green State University, where he helped the Falcons win the UPI national championship in 1959.

Ed married Diane Ruth Phillips (his wife of 64 years) and returned to Beavercreek to join the family business which grew with his leadership. He researched ways to pass a family business down to the next generation, and was proud of his sons and who came to work with him.

Ed was very active in the community. He was elected to the Beavercreek Charter Commission and held memberships in the Beavercreek, Fairborn and Dayton chambers of commerce. He and his brothers, Don and Dick, (both deceased) were named Beavercreek businessmen of the year in 1978. He served on the Greene County Airport Authority, was president of the Greene County YMCA, and was a member of Wright State University’s Foundation Board and Bowling Green State University’s Alumni Board.

While neither Ed nor Diane sought attention, they were recognized for their long history of community service. They were the E.G. Shaw recipients in 1995, and the prestigious E.J. Nutter Award winners in 2006.

But Ed was most proud of his children Brad (Patti), Larry (Sheila), Matt (Patti), and Becca (Bill), his 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He considered himself blessed with many friends and tried to share his good fortune with others.

There will be a visitation from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24 at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. There will also be a visitation at church at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and followed by a celebration of Ed’s life at 12 p.m.

Reach Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.