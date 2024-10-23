Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia heads into its Week 10 matchup against Tippecanoe ranked sixth in the Ohio AP Division II State Poll. Tippecanoe also is in the top 10 of the D-III rankings.

XENIA — Two top 10 teams will clash Friday for the Miami Valley League championship.

The Xenia football team maintained its place in the Ohio AP state rankings heading into its Friday showdown with Tippecanoe.

The Buccaneers remain in a tie for sixth in Division II, this week being tied with Akron Hoban after being tied with Wadsworth last week. Xenia gained one voting point in the newest poll released Tuesday and are at its highest point total this season while also keeping its one first place vote that it has received in each poll which has been released.

Tippecanoe moved up two spots in the D-III poll this week to No. 4. Friday will be the third time Xenia hosts a home game pitting two teams in the top 10 of the state rankings in the last three seasons, and the second time Xenia and Tipp face one another while both teams are ranked with the previous time being on Sept. 24, 2022, when Tipp was ranked No. 2 in D-III and Xenia No. 5 in D-II. Xenia won that game 27-22.

Both Xenia and Tippecanoe are 9-0 this season. The winner of Friday’s game will win an outright MVL title.

In other polls, Greeneview moved back up one spot to No. 6 in the D-V poll this week after dropping one spot in the previous poll. The Rams crushed Catholic Central 47-6 in its previous game and gained eight new voting points after the win. Greeneview will attempt to finish the regular season undefeated for the third time in school history if it wins this Friday at Cedarville.

Bellbrook in the D-III poll gained points for the first time in three weeks, and is now the first team outside of the top 10. The Golden Eagles have won eight in a row and beat Oakwood 31-0 on Friday for its fourth shutout during its win streak.

Here are the full D-II, D-III and D-V state rankings for this week:

Division II

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Avon (8) (9-0) 133 1 2. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (3) (9-0) 126 2 3. Cincinnati Anderson (3) (9-0) 112 3 4. Medina Highland (9-0) 77 4 5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-0) 58 5 6. Xenia (1) (9-0) 57 T6 (tie) Akron Hoban (7-2) 57 9 8. Columbus Walnut Ridge (9-0) 39 NR 9. Wadsworth (9-0) 38 T6 10. Massillon Washington (6-2) 36 8

Others receiving votes: 11, Sunbury Big Walnut 22. 12, Lima Senior 21. 13, Cincinnati La Salle 15. 14, Ashland 14. 15, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 11. 16, North Ridgeville 4. 17, Macedonia Nordonia 2. 18, Green 1. 19, Kings Mills Kings 1. 20, Harrison 1.

Division III

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (7) (9-0) 137 1 2. Steubenville (1) (9-0) 107 3 3. Toledo Central Catholic (4) (8-1) 97 2 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) (9-0) 95 6 5. Youngstown Ursuline (1) (8-1) 79 4 6. Wapakoneta (9-0 ) 59 7 7. Dresden Tri-Valley (9-0) 58 8 8. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (9-0) 47 9 8. Aurora (9-0) 47 5 10. London (9-0) 25 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Bellbrook 17. 12, Medina Buckeye 15. 13, Athens 14. 14, Newark Licking Valley 8. 15, Granville 6. 16, Gates Mills Hawken 4. 17, Cleveland Benedictine 4. 18, Chardon 3. 19, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 2. 20, St. Marys Memorial 1.

Division V

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Canfield S. Range (4) (9-0) 128 1 2. Liberty Center (3) (9-0) 113 2 (tie) Milan Edison (3) (9-0) 113 4 4. Ironton (3) (8-1) 95 3 5. Oak Harbor (9-0) 86 5 6. Jamestown Greeneview (1) (9-0) 61 7 7. Akron Manchester (9-0) 37 9 (tie) Barnesville (1) (9-0) 37 8 9. Gahanna Columbus Academy (9-0) 26 NR 10. Proctorville Fairland (8-1) 24 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21. 12, Sugarcreek Garaway 20. 13, Camden Preble Shawnee 17. 14, Findlay Liberty-Benton 17. 15, Pemberville Eastwood 12. 16, Waynesville 6. 17, West Liberty-Salem 5. 18, Creston Norwayne 4. 19, LaGrange Keystone 2. 20, Belmont Union Local 1.

OHSAA Computer Rankings

Fairborn is the only local team mathematically eliminated from postseason contention heading into Week 10.

Beavercreek, Xenia, Bellbrook and Greeneview all have qualified. Carroll and Cedarville have work to do this week and will be watching the scoreboard around the area carefully.

Division I

Region 2 – 1. Kettering Fairmont (7-2) 21.2778, 2. Galloway Westland (8-1) 21.1444, 3. Centerville (6-3) 19.7778, 4. Springfield (5-4) 15.898, 5. Hilliard Davidson (6-3) 14.5808, 6. Lebanon (6-3) 13.1167, 7. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-4) 12.1056, 8. Springboro (5-4) 11.4056, 9. Middletown (4-5) 8.9833, 10. Dublin Jerome (3-6) 5.9667, 11. Clayton Northmont (2-7) 5.2389, 12. Beavercreek (3-6) 3.5505, 13t. Hilliard Bradley (2-7) 3.3944, 13t. Marysville (2-7) 3.3944, 15. Grove City Central Crossing (1-8) 2.8111, 16. Dublin Coffman (1-8) 1.8667, 17. Hilliard Darby (1-8) 0.7222

Division II

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Anderson (9-0) 32.6333, 2. Xenia (9-0) 23.45, 3. Cin. LaSalle (7-2) 21.5223, 4. Harrison (7-2) 20.8182, 5. Cin. Mount Healthy (7-2) 19.4778, 6. Kings Mills Kings (7-2) 19.4444, 7. Hamilton Badin (7-2) 18.5167, 8. Vandalia Butler (7-2) 15.2667, 9. Lima Senior (9-0) 14.6389, 10. Cin. Withrow (4-5) 11.4848, 11. Cin. Aiken (5-3) 9.3862, 12. Trotwood-Madison (4-5) 9.05, 13t. Sidney (5-4) 8.9778, 13t. Troy (5-4) 8.9778, 15. Monroe (4-5) 8.3833, 16. Trenton Edgewood (2-7) 5.0222, 17. Riverside Stebbins (4-5) 4.75, 18. Loveland (3-6) 4.7111, 19. Piqua (3-6) 4.1944, 20. Miamisburg (2-7) 3.0833, 21. Day. Belmont (4-5) 2.8488, 22. Cin. Turpin (2-7) 2.7444, 23. Northwest (2-7) 2.3833, 24. Fairborn (3-6) 1.8889

Division III

Region 12 – 1. Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-0) 26.0389, 2. Bellbrook (8-1) 21.0833, 3. Wapakoneta (9-0) 20.9222, 4. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (8-1) 19.6905, 5. London (9-0) 19.6222, 6. Batavia (7-2) 18.6944, 7. Bellefontaine (7-2) 17.0667, 8. St. Marys Memorial (7-2) 15.8833, 9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (6-3) 14.75, 10. Celina (6-3) 12.0444, 11. Wilmington (5-4) 11.3056, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-4) 11.0111, 13. Hamilton Ross (4-5) 10.7111, 14. Franklin (4-5) 9.5889, 15. Oxford Talawanda (3-6) 7.9333, 16. Day. Carroll (4-5) 7.6056, 17. Mount Orab Western Brown (4-5) 7.5889, 18. Day. Meadowdale (6-3) 7.5544, 19. Cin. Hughes (4-5) 6.5909, 20. Chillicothe (2-7) 4.7167

Division V

Region 20 – 1. Jamestown Greeneview (9-0) 19.1167, 2. Waynesville (7-2) 17.9889, 3. West Liberty-Salem (8-1) 14.9667, 4. Camden Preble Shawnee (8-1) 14.4889, 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (7-2) 13.3167, 6. Williamsburg (8-1) 11.5465, 7. Carlisle (5-4) 11.1611, 8. Casstown Miami East (6-3) 10.2889, 9. Lima Bath (5-4) 9.9889, 10. Versailles (5-4) 9.0111, 11. Marion Pleasant (5-4) 8.298, 12. West Milton Milton-Union (5-4) 7.9944, 13. Cin. Madeira (4-5) 7.5707, 14. Arcanum (5-4) 6.8556, 15. Middletown Madison (3-6) 5.8535, 16. St. Paris Graham Local (3-6) 5.4111, 17. Richwood North Union (2-7) 3.7556, 18. Cin. Clark Montessori (4-5) 3.0833, 19. Cin. North College Hill (3-5) 2.7159, 20. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-6) 2.0404

Division VII

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 21.4944, 2. Minster (7-2) 16.0556, 3. Cin. College Preparatory (6-2) 15.5179, 4. Ansonia (8-1) 15.3944, 5. Sidney Lehman Cath. (8-1) 14.1722, 6. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (7-2) 11.0833, 7. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-2) 10.5333, 8. New Bremen (4-5) 8.7389, 9. New Madison Tri-Village (7-2) 8.4889, 10. St. Henry (5-4) 8.3111, 11. DeGraff Riverside (4-5) 6.8778, 12. Fort Loramie (4-5) 6.4222, 13. Manchester (3-5) 4.4935, 14. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (4-5) 4.2667, 15. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (3-6) 3.8722, 16. Lockland (2-6) 3.7536, 17. Cedarville (4-5) 3.1364, 18. Hamilton New Miami (3-5) 2.9706, 19. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-6) 2.3722, 20. Fort Recovery (2-7) 2.3389

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.