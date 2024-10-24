XENIA — Through nine games, Deaunte White has 1,589 rushing yards. Gavin McManus recently completed 40 consecutive passes. Xenia’s offense has a 60 percent conversion rate on third and fourth down plays this season.

The right people know who to thank for their accomplishments. It’s all up front.

“We all are OK with it even if we don’t get the credit,” offensive lineman A.J. Anderson said. “We just know everyone is accountable and we’re all team players.”

Xenia’s offensive line is leading the way for another historic offense. The Buccaneers, just as they been in recent seasons, are at or near the top of the MVL in most categories, including points, total yards per game, and rushing.

Two seniors, four juniors and a freshman comprise the group getting it done for Xenia.

“These guys are led by Gunnar Stephen, who does a great job galvanizing his teammates to buy into our style of football,” head coach Maurice Harden said. “A.J. Anderson, Tommy Ehrsam, C.J. Johnson, Max Greene who is a freshman out there playing, and Kadyn Robinson are a great core group of guys. And then our tight ends like Cayden Jenkins help formulate things to open up those holes for 24 to run through.”

Anderson said one of the biggest things the group worked on during the offseason was conditioning. A goal was set that the lineman group wanted to wear down every opponent over the course of the game.

The first sign put on display that those labors were becoming successful was put to the test during a win at Butler when Xenia ran the ball on all 15 of its plays during the second half to overcome a halftime deficit.

“The run game can limit their opportunities being on the field,” Harden said. “If we win on first down and make sure that we are sustaining drives and limit the opportunities they have, it puts us in an advantageous position.”

The group shouted from the mountain tops to anyone listening how dominant it can be when it closed out the win at Troy two weeks later. Xenia got the ball with 8:21 remaining in the fourth quarter and never had to give it back as the line pushed forward on each snap to help White run for positive yardage on all 14 plays of the drive.

“By the time it gets to the third and fourth quarters, we want to have worn them down from having to constantly defend the run,” Anderson said. “At that point when we get them really worn down, we’re ready to go and hopefully can run it down on them even more.”

Anderson said all the credit goes toward the coaching staff for giving them the information needed to improve techniques in addition to conditioning and Harden echoed him.

“Kudos really does go to the offensive line coaches for spending the time and pouring it all into them so they can get all the adjustments and go out and play clean like we know they’re capable,” Harden said.

Xenia’s line was have its toughest test of the season against Tippecanoe on Friday. The Red Devils allow the second fewest yards per game and have had only four rushing touchdowns scored against them all season. Opponents have only converted 28 percent of their third down opportunities.

If the offensive line for the Buccaneers is called on again to help close out a win, it won’t be anything but a situation the group has already shown: Its capable of producing its best effort.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.