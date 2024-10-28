RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

D-III — No. 1 Carroll 6, No. 5 McNicholas 0

Carroll won its first district title in its last nine attempts with the blowout victory.

Shawn Seymour scored twice, Jackson Schumann had two assists, and Gabe Memering made six saves to get the shutout.

The Patriots next play in the regional semifinals on Wednesday, making its first appearance in the reound since winning the state title in 2012.

D-V — No. 1 Summit Country Day 4, No. 4 Legacy Christian 0

The Knights lost in the district finals for the second straight year.

LCA finishes the season 13-7-0 overall.

D-V — No. 1 Dayton Christian, No. 5 Yellow Springs 0

Luke Petty scored the only goal of the match for DC as the Warriors eliminated the Bulldogs in the district finals.

Yellow Springs only had three shots in net in the match.

The Bulldogs finish the season with a 7-11-1 record.

Volleyball

D-I — No. 2 Mason 3, No. 2 Beavercreek 0

Mason won 25-14, 25-18, 25-8 to end Beavercreek’s season.

The Beavers wrap up the year 14-10 overall.

D-III — No. 4 Turpin 3, No. 2 Bellbrook 2

The Golden Eagles won the second and fourth sets to extend the match, but came up short in the district finals.

Bellbrook’s 2024 campaign ends at 18-7 and winning another SWBL title.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

TUESDAY

Girls Soccer

D-V — No. 1 Legacy Christian vs. No. 2 Greeneview, 7 p.m. (Regional Semifinal, at Fairborn HS)

WEDNESDAY

Boys Soccer

D-I — No. 1 Beavercreek vs. No. 2 Mason, 7 p.m. (Regional Semifinal, at Miamisburg HS)

D-III — No. 1 Carroll vs. No. 2 Turpin, 7 p.m. (Regional Semifinal, at Monroe HS)

BRIEFS

OHSAA football playoff tickets on sale

All OHSAA playoff football tickets must be purchased digitally online through www.ohsaa.org/tickets .

During the first round regional rounds, all adult tickets will be $11 and student tickets are $5.

In order to find the respective game, the buyer must go to the website and then click on the football listing. After that, all divisions with four regions will be displayed. The local schools in the postseason have the following assignments:

Beavercreek is D-I, Region 2

Xenia is D-II, Region 8

Bellbrook is D-III, Region 12

Greeneview is D-V, Region 20

A list of the current week’s game will appear after selecting a specific region, which will show the game and location it will be taking place.