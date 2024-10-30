XENIA — Greene County Treasurer Kraig Hagler is expected to be appointed interim auditor by the county commissioners on Thursday.

Hagler — who has been the treasurer since being appointed in early 2019 — will begin performing auditor duties effective Nov. 7 and serve until the Greene County Republican Central Committee appoints a replacement to serve until the next general election.

Hagler is taking over for David Graham, who announced his retirement effective Oct. 31 and has been named the new City of Beavercreek finance director.

Hagler told this newspaper that he is resigning as treasurer effective Nov. 6. The commissioners will likely appoint an interim treasurer until the central committee names a replacement.