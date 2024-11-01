Home Sports Photos: Xenia battles Sidney in Division II first round playoff game Sports Photos: Xenia battles Sidney in Division II first round playoff game By News Engin - November 1, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia and Sidney met in the first round of the OHSAA Division II playoffs on Friday at Doug Adams Stadium. Xenia won 31-14. Check out the recap of the first round matchup in the D-II playoffs between Sidney and Xenia. See all of the first round playoff scores for Greene County teams. Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Butler, Xenia defense propels Buccaneers to first ever home playoff win Greene County HS Football Scores: Week 11 – First Round Playoffs HS Football Playoff Previews: Playoffs arrive for four Greene County teams Weather Xenia mist enter location 34.8 ° F 35.9 ° 33.1 ° 92 % 0mph 20 % Sat 60 ° Sun 68 ° Mon 72 ° Tue 75 ° Wed 68 °