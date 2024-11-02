SPRINGFIELD — Legacy Christian can take a bit of solace if it was going to be eliminated, at least it would be at the hands of the team currently considered to be the best.

Saturday’s Division V regional final pitted the two top teams in the MaxPrep state rankings in the division, and it was No. 1 that displayed its dominance.

Cincinnati Madeira grabbed an early lead and continued to tack on in winning a regional championship by a 6-0 score against LCA on Saturday at Springfield High School.

The Amazons advance to the state semifinals and will play Minford on Wednesday.

“That team is fantastic,” LCA head coach Shawn Woods said. “They had skill and speed all over the field. Watched film and I thought we had an idea of how to at least put ourselves in a position to maybe come out with a win, but they shut that down pretty quick. It’s a really, really good team.

“You’re probably looking at the state champions.”

Madeia (18-1-2) got a four-goal game from Anna Cornejo, her third consecutive match scoring at least that many, to reach 40 for the season. The Amazons wasted no time pressuring LCA’s defense to earn multiple corner kick attempts and eventually scored off a short cross that Cornejo one-timed in less than seven minutes after kickoff.

A seemingly innocent pass around the top left corner of the box to Cornejo at the 16-minute mark saw her suddenly square up to the net and send in a high arcing ball that snuck in underneath the middle of the net, possibly gracing the cross bar, to double her team’s lead.

The Knights (18-3-1) got their feet under them during the final 20 minutes of the first half and spent more time on the attacking end, with the best chance coming off a corner that needed a diving save to keep a clean sheet for Madeira.

LCA did not have Alli Graves, the team’s leading goal scorer and Metro Buckeye Conference Player of the Year, available to play. Her teammates collectively attempted to fill her place in the attack but were unable to cut into the deficit.

“Nothing to hang our heads about losing to a team like that,” Woods said. “We had chance and they just didn’t find the back of the net this time. It was a frustrating day, but again that is one heck of a team.”

Madeira gave Legacy no chance to have thoughts of a comeback after halftime. A misplay in front of the net led to a goal in the first two minutes to make it 3-0. Minutes later, Cornejo scored twice more with goals separated by 19 seconds to begin the rout.

LCA’s season ends after a record 18 victories, its second straight MBC title, and the school’s first ever district title.

The Knights only had two seniors on this year’s roster, but both will be significant losses for next year with midfielder Ali Solomon and Graves exiting the program. Every other player is eligible to return and can bring experience back with them, something Woods said he believes will put his team in a good spot moving forward.

“When we’re in the this phase in the next few seasons, as we get this far in the tournament, it will be more of a been there and we’ll know what the expectation is,” Woods said. “The nerves will be a little less each time that happens.”

