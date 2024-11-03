BEAVERCREEK — Incumbent Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek) is running against Joseph Wilson (D-Beavercreek) in the race for the District 70 Ohio House of Representatives seat.

Lampton

Lampton, 59, is running for the district seat for the third time. He won the seat in 2020 before it was redistricted from District 73 and was re-elected in 2022.

Lampton has been the owner of Lampton/Engle & Associates Insurance in Beavercreek for more than 30 years. He also has previously served as President of both the Beavercreek and Fairborn Chambers of Commerce, has been a member of the Charter Review Committee and Vice Chair of the Greene County Republican Party, and is a graduate of the University of Dayton.

Lampton resides in Beavercreek with his fiance.

He is running for a third term in part because of what he feels have been wasteful spending and efforts to reduce taxes.

”I meet with folks every day and their number one concern is property taxes,” Lampton said. “I have had a few conversations with the current speaker and he and I agree that this is a huge priority.

Lampton said he has already commissioned a committee to provide a study and wants to be able to see through those results and recommendations for improvements.

He also hopes to help with improvement of the current business climate in the state, and its attempts to both retain and attract businesses.

”For too many years Ohio has gradually lost population,” he said. “We are trying to turn that ship around by focusing on good tax policy and a competitive business climate.”

Wilson

Wilson, 34, is a political newcomer who works as a research and development engineer for Radiance Technologies at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He is a former Marine Helicopter Crew Chief and Wright State University graduate. Wilson resides in Beavercreek with his wife and one daughter.

Wilson said he feels the time to enter the political world arrived after how he observed the Ohio Legislature regulating public education in the state.

“They have pushed more and more of the funding responsibility onto the localities,” Wilson said. “On top of that they passed a law to divert even our state’s minuscule funding to pay religious institutions tuition in blatant disregard to our country’s first amendment. As someone who grew up in Beavercreek, I understand that our school district is the most important cornerstone of our city.”

Wilson said if he is elected, he wants to immediately get to work with educators to be able to implement fair funding measures for all students to not have to worry about earning future success.

“Those in Fairborn and Sugarcreek School districts feel the same,” Wilson said. “We must get to a place where we have excellent schools without paying these astronomical property taxes.”

Ohio District 70

District 70 makes up the western portion of Greene County, including the Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Fairborn and Spring Valley areas.

Terms for elected officials are for two years with those elected able to serve four consecutive terms.

