COLUMBUS — Heading into the state meet, Legacy Christian’s Caroline Hamilton was keeping track of the top competition across the state.

She knew the defending state champion, Rebecca Geiss of Heartland Christian, was one of two runners that had faster personal best times in their career than Hamilton had been able to achieve. But Hamilton had the fastest time from any regional meet and felt she could run with the competition.

And Hamilton not only ran with Geiss, but passed her in the final stretch on Saturday morning.

Hamilton became the OHSAA Division III girls individual state champion at Fortress Obetz with a course record time of 17:43.25.

“I found a gear I didn’t think I had and somehow managed to pull ahead of her,” Hamilton said.

She ran in the top 10 for most of the race and was comfortably in the top five nearing the two-mile mark of the run. An entanglement caused Hamilton to fall, though, and she was accidentally kicked near her right eye as she went down to the ground.

“At that moment, I really felt like I was out,” Hamilton said. “There was no way, but also I thought there’s no way I’m going to lose because of this.”

She got back up and had to run harder in order to catch up to the leaders. She made up the lost ground on the flattest part of the course west of the Memorial Park stadium that leads back into the athletic field used for the final 100-yard stretch run to the finish line.

Hamilton got back behind Geiss at the final turn with the duo close to five seconds ahead of the next closest runner. Already in the mode of running hard, Hamilton put everything she had left in the tank to make the pass and cross the finish line 1.19 seconds ahead.

“All glory goes to God,” Hamilton said.

Division III

Cedarville’s Ellie Mark got a 59th place finish in the girls race, and Mandy Mark finished in a dead heat for 61st place.

The boys team for the Indians got a 10th place finish with a 17:05 average. Archer Holston was the top finisher, getting 60th place with a time of 16:36.41. Stewart Kroh got 73rd, Josiah Knoerr was 93rd and Nathan Sultan was 100th.

Levi Thompson of LCA ran in 82nd place in the boys race.

Division II

Anna Thurman of Carroll got 26th place in the girls competition with an 18:49.20 run. Ruby Gross was a few seconds behind her in 30th. Marin Keferl placed in 116th and Miryam Brandon got 142nd.

As a team, the Patriots girls team placed 13th overall.

Connor Kramer of Carroll got 105th in the boys race with a time of 16:39.33.

Division I

Beavercreek’s Jackson Davis got 11th place in the boys race. He ran a time of 15:23.76 and was never outside of the top 15. Aiden Allen placed 38th, Dallin Przybyla was 82nd and Brody Graley got 85th.

The Beavers placed fifth overall as a team with 190 points.

The girls race saw Allison High of Bellbrook run a time of 18:36.37 to finish in 35th.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.