BELLBROOK — Bellbrook had no issues getting off to its fastest start of the season on the scoreboard.

The Golden Eagles put up 30 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 47-12 victory against Meadowdale in the first round of the Division III regional playoffs.

The third seed in Region 12 drove down the field on its opening possession and never looked back to win its playoff opening game for the fifth consecutive season.

A. J. Bratka caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Caswell to make the score 7-0. The defense got in on the action on Meadowdale’s first possession as a snap went over the quarterback’s head and pressure bearing down on him forced a throw away which was called intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety.

Caswell followed with his second touchdown pass of the quarter, this one to Noah Barrios with a leaping grab near the pylon. It was the defense’s turn again after by producing a pick-six by Jack Kosins to make the score 23-0.

Tanner Stewart capped off the big quarter with his first of three touchdown runs in the first half.

Caswell went 7 of 9 for a season-high 115 yards passing. Stewart had 90 yards on nine carries and Vincent Epifano added 51 yards on seven attempts. In all, nine different players had carries for Bellbrook (10-1) to amass 234 yards and average 8.4 yards per attempt.

Bellbrook’s two touchdowns allowed in the second half after the game entered a running clock situation and already up by 47 points equaled the amount allowed over its previous eight games entering the postseason.

Bellbrook advances to the regional quarterfinals and will host No. 6 Archbishop McNicholas on Friday. McNicholas defeated No. 11 Celina 35-3 at home in its first round game.

Greeneview keeps undefeated season rolling

The Rams played in the closest 1 vs 16 matchup across the state, but a strong second half allowed them to comfortably cruise to its 11th win of the season.

Greeneview, the top seed in Region 20, beat Graham 27-6 in the first round of the D-V playoffs.

The Falcons took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter but allowed 27 unanswered afterward.

Alex Horney carried the Rams in rushing for a career-high 260 yards on 22 carries. He scored three rushing touchdowns, the first of which tied the score midway through the second quarter at six.

The game remained knotted into halftime until Greeneview broke through to take its first lead late in the third quarter at 14-6. Horney added an insurance touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and his defense put a cap on the win afterward. The Rams recovered a fumble in the end zone with 3:34 remaining, and 13 seconds later hauled in an interception to end any hopes of a comeback.

Horney completed 4 of 5 passes for only 21 yards, but he got plenty of help in the rushing attack when he was not getting the job done himself. Greeneview (11-0) as a team ran the ball 41 times for 366 yards, it’s second highest total of the season.

The 21-point final margin against Graham was the smallest for any No. 1-seed in the 28 regions across the state during the first round. Every 1-seed won their first round game, and Greeneview’s win was one of three to finish with a final margin under 30 points.

It was the second ever home playoff win for the Rams. Greeneview will next host No. 9 Lima Bath in the regional quarterfinal round on Friday. Bath defeated No. 8 Carlisle 51-22 on the road in its first round game.

