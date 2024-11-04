Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

The John Wooden Family Fieldhouse on the campus of Athletes in Action helped kick off the NCAA Division I college basketball season on Monday by hosting the inaugral Total Athlete Tip-Off event. A women’s game was held between Valparaiso University and Liberty University during the afternoon. Liberty featured former Ohio Division IV Player of the Year and Legacy Christian alum Emma Hess, and on Valpo’s roster is Beavercreek alum Maci Rhoades. During the evening, a doubleheader of men’s games were held as Valpo and Liberty faced off in game one. Liberty has Jayvon Maughmer on its roster, who was the G-MAC Player of the Year and a NCCAA First Team player at Cedarville University last season. Florida Atlantic University, a program which reached the Final Four in 2022, played in game two against Indiana State University, which are the reigning NIT runners-up.

A women’s basketball game tipped off the day of games. Liberty’s Emma Hess is seen firing off a three during the game against Valparaiso.

Emma Hess of Liberty returned to Xenia after graduating from Legacy Christian. Hess was a first team All-Conference USA selection last season and set the single season school record for made three-pointers.

Maci Rhoades played in her first game for Valparaiso after transferring to the school this season. She spent her first two years playing for Radford University.

CBS Sports personality and Ohio State University alum Clark Kellogg was in attendance to soak in the action.

The John Wooden Family Fieldhouse had a full house on hand to catch one of the first games across the country played for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

A check was presented to Beavercreek schools as part of the festivities. Accepting on behalf of Beavercreek were girls basketball head coach Aric Seilhamer (left) and senior Larkyn Eysoldt (middle).

A check was presented to Legacy Christian Academy as part of the festivities. Accepting on behalf of LCA was girls basketball senior Ali Solomon (right).

Maci Rhoades (left) guards Emma Hess (right) during the first half of Monday’s game. The Flames pulled away from the Crusaders in the fourth quarter to win 77-58. Rhoades started and played 27 minutes for Valpo and shot 0-6 from the floor with three rebounds. Hess also started for Liberty and scored a game-high 20 points while going 6-for-7 from beyond the arc.