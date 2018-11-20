Community library announces programs

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Community Library is planning a variety of programs for people of all ages in November. The library is located at 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road. Some programs require registration for more information or to register call 937-352-4001.

Lego Playday for ages 5-12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. See what you can build with our Legos. Registration required.

Homeschool Homeroom for ages 9-12, 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. Miss Julie for a homeschool class with exercises in cooperative learning and for a different (fun) science or history lesson. Registration required.

NaNoWriMo Drop In for adults, 6-7:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26. November is National Novel Writing Month. Aspiring writers may drop in to work on their projects.

Preschool Story Time for ages 4-5, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Mondays, Nov. 26. Mr. Tim for stories and goofy fun.

Baby Story Time for ages 6-23 months with adult, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 27. Miss Catherine stories.

Tuesday Tech Tips for adults, 12-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 27, at the Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Enjoy one-on-one instruction with Beavercreek Community librarians. Drop in for basic computer help with things like email, searching the Internet, and using social media. Bring your laptop, phone, or tablet, and get your tech questions answered.

Holiday Cards with Marla for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. Create six holiday cards with expert card-crafter Marla Hartzell. Registration required.

Toddler Story Time for ages 2-3 with adult, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. Miss Gail stories and more.

Calling All Yarn Crafters for adults, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 29. Chat while your fingers bring your design to life. Bring their own project and supplies and hang out with other yarn lovers.

