Schneider loves helping others

BEAVERCREEK — Nursing has been a way of life Kimberly Schneider for 27 years.

“My inspiration to work in healthcare comes from my desire to help people and the fact that patients will always need qualified and caring caregivers,” said Schneider.

The Centerville resident graduated from Kettering College of Medical Arts and began working in 1981 with Kettering Health Network.

Her career began at Sycamore Medical Center in the medical surgical unit. Later she would work in the intensive care, maternity and the nursery units. Other areas of her experience in healthcare include homecare and newborn baby care. She has been with Soin Medical Center since 2012 in the nursery special care and mother/baby department.

Schneider is proud of the spiritual base that Soin provides its staff and patients, “I have a true desire to be an advocate for patients and their families, who put their faith and trust in those who tend to them.”

The flexibility of her nursing career has allowed her to raise three children, two daughters and one son who all live in Ohio. When she’s not nursing patients, she is working with her show horses, Rolo, age 30 and Winston, 10. At her side is her dog Maverick.

She enjoys the work environment at Soin and believes in their dedication to provide excellent healthcare.