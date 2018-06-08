Radiation therapy center open at Soin

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Rick Dodds, president of Soin Medical Center, introduces cancer care physicians to a crowd during the dedication of Soin’s new radiation therapy center May 3.

Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network, speaks to the crowd during the ceremony.

Phase two of Kettering Cancer Care’s expansion added the new radiation therapy center. The 8,300-square-foot center includes a linear accelerator for radiation therapy, as well as a CT simulator and scanner to support the addition of an on-site radiation oncology team. The expansion costs approximately $8 million.