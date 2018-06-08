Posted on by

Ag teachers honored by state association


Spahr

Spahr


Swinehart


XENIA — Greene County Career Center teachers Mike Spahr and Katrina Swinehart have been recognized by the Ohio Association of Agricultural Educators (OAAE) as teachers of the year.

Spahr teaches power equipment mechanics at the career center’s main campus and Swinehart teaches agriculture in the satellite program at Cedarville High School.

Spahr, a GCCC graduate, was named recipient of the OAAE Outstanding Education Teacher Award. He is now in the running for the National Association of Agricultural Educator’s award as well.

Swinehart earned the OAAE Agriscience Teacher of the Year Award. She and her Cedarville FFA chapter were recently honored by the Greene County Board of Commissioners at their annual report the community for earning national FFA recognition.

