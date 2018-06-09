Fraizer donates for life

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek IT consultant Chris Frazier started donating blood in college and never stopped.

The “donor for life” commitment that he calls a small gift back to the community continued to grow and on May 31 he celebrated his milestone 100th lifetime donation at the Dayton Community Blood Center.

“I started when I was 18 years old at the University of Dayton, studying computer science,” Frazier said. He worked in IT for some of Dayton’s largest companies, including Standard Register and ARC. He’s now a payroll system business-to-business consultant for SAP.

“I ran our blood drive program when I was at ARC,” he said. “We would get enough people signed up to get a mobile to come over.”

Chris and his wife Susan have been married 21 years. They have five children, their youngest is a 19-year old at UD and they have four grandchildren.

Dedication and good health have helped him reach his milestone.

“I’ve been blessed,” he said. “I get the phone calls saying your blood was used. You don’t know who you’re helping, but you know someone is going to need that blood.”

The first 98 donations in his journey were whole blood donations. He donated platelets for the first time in January and reached his milestone with a platelet and plasma donation.

“Someone asked me about donating platelets because I’m A positive,” Chris said. “I said, which would be the most helpful to you guys and they said platelets.”

He looked at it as a new way to continue helping save lives, even though apheresis donations take a little longer.

“I’m in a place in my career where I can come in and spend a little more time to donate,” he said.

