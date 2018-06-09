Jarvis to be parade grand marshall

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek 4th of July Committee announced it has chosen Brian Jarvis as the 2018 Parade Grand Marshall.

Jarvis was nominated and selected after a review of his years of community service and contributions to the City of Beavercreek.

Brian and wife Connie have lived in Beavercreek since 2002. He is a graduate of Wright State University with degrees in computer science and environmental science. His service to the community began when he was appointed to the Beavercreek City Council in February 2009 to fill a vacated seat. He served two elected four-year terms on the city council, first as vice mayor and then as mayor.

Jarvis’ commitment to the Beavercreek community is demonstrated by his support of many local organizations and advocacy groups. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors of the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, and the Dayton Area Defense Contractors Association. In addition, he serves on the Greene County Law Library Resources Board. He was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in 2014 for his dedication after his military service to be of service to others and to his community.

The community is invited to recognize Jarvis as he leads the parade as grand marshall. The parade begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 4 at the intersection of Meadowbridge Drive and Dayton-Xenia Roads.

After the parade, the festivities continue at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road with food, entertainment, bounce houses and children’s activities. UES Fireworks Show will light up the skies at 10 p.m. Donations are still being accepted as the parade and celebration would not be possible without the generous donations and support of the community.

Those interested in participating in the parade should contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture Department 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov for a parade application.