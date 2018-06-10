Youth board has new member

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek City Council just elected a new member of the Beavercreek Youth Development Committee this past city council meeting. Charish Gillespie will now be a new face to the board.

Gillespie is a three-year resident in the Beavercreek Area. She has already been helping out the committee in many areas, but now has an official seat on the board.

“I’m experienced with working with groups of people across different job functions and responsibilities,” Gillespie wrote in her application. “I feel I could make a positive impact on a board. I want to become actively involved in my community.”

Gillespie is an employee of Stavo Energy Products as a product support engineer. She graduated from Lake High School and DeVry University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering technology and has experience in project management.

At the time of the vote, there were not objections and the decision was unanimous.