Summer concert series kicks off Sunday

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Parks Recreation & Cultural Department summer concert series will welcome the sounds of the Sauerkraut German Band 7 p.m. Sunday, June 17.

The Sauerkraut Band is a professional musical organization based in the New River Valley in Southwest Virginia performing authentic German style music in traditional Bavarian style clothing.

Comprised of more than a dozen members, the band plays a wide range of polkas, waltzes, and marches, as well as folk dances such as the landler, schuplattler, and zwiefache.

The Sauerkraut Band is one of several bands with the same or similar name in the country. This name was a throughout the 20th century and the best known was the “Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band” directed by Dr. Fritz Guckenheimer. The Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band recorded three albums of German music.

Other concerts include the Kettering Civic Band June 24.

The Kettering Civic Band originated in 1959 as a 12-member ensemble at the Fairmont Presbyterian Church in Kettering. In 1960, it became part of the Kettering Adult School and is now sponsored by the City of Kettering as part of its Park, Recreation and Parks Department. The band consists of about 70 amateur volunteer musicians representing a wide range of professions and vocations, all sharing in the enjoyment of making music.

The line up for the series in July includes: July 8 – Jim McCutcheon, July 15 – Spittin’ Image, July 22 – Side FX Trio and July 29 – Rock It 88.

Concerts are 7-8 p.m. Sundays in June and July at Dominick Lofino Park, 640 Grange Hall Road. For more information contact 937-427-5514.

