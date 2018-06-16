CRIB Act re-introduced in House

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressmen Mike Turner and Evan Jenkins have re-introduced a bill in the House that would help cover treatment costs of neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS).

NAS is a withdrawal condition in newborns caused by use of addictive substances by expecting mothers.

The congressmen modified their CRIB Act in the House to match the revised Senate bill.

“I have been fighting to help newborns addicted to opioids since I learned of the problem in my community in 2013, and I first introduced the CRIB Act last Congress,” said Turner. “Our bill will give organizations such as Brigid’s Path, which Health and Human Services Secretary Azar visited earlier this year, funding to treat these vulnerable babies. Our introduction of the modified language in the House brings us one step closer to making the funding of the care of these newborn victims of the opioid epidemic a reality.”

Brigid’s Path in Kettering provides medical care for newborns exposed to drugs, support for mothers and educational resources for families.

“We want to thank Representative Turner and Representative Jenkins for addressing the opioid epidemic and especially for introducing the CRIB Act,” said Jill Kingston, Executive Director of Brigid’s Path. “This legislation will allow Brigid’s Path to help babies who are battling neonatal abstinence syndrome and provide support for their families.”

Jenkins, from West Virginia, noted that specialized treatment is needed for many newborns in his state.

“Suffering through withdrawal from exposure to heroin and other opioids is a horrific way to start one’s life, but that’s the reality for many newborns in West Virginia and across the country,” Jenkins said. “These newborns need specialized care to help them recover from drug exposure before they were even born. Lily’s Place in Huntington is making a difference in the lives of babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome and their families, and we should encourage more centers to open nationwide to treat these newborns. We’re reintroducing the CRIB Act to keep this momentum going in the House and Senate to ensure healthy lives for babies and children across our country.”

Turner has been fighting the opioid epidemic in Southwest Ohio since 2013, beginning with a tour of Soin Medical Center where he learned about heroin-exposed newborns. Most recently, Turner visited with the Greene County Board of Commissioners and Sheriff Gene Fischer to discuss the Medicaid Reentry Act, which would give inmates the ability to re-gain Medicaid-eligibility for drug treatment 30 days prior to release.