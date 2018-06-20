Bicycle parade to honor American wildlife

XENIA — American wildlife will be honored during the 2018 Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival’s bike parade.

Kids 14 and under can decorate their bicycles as any kind of animal native to the United States and its territories and one grand champion will receive $100. Costumes are allowed but will not be part of the judging.

Held this year in memory of Rotarians Cliff Johnson, Harry Johns and Dick Loveless, the bike parade to the Shawnee Park begins 6:15 p.m. Friday, July 6. Registration begins 5:15 p.m. in front of the Armory near the park. Awards will be 7:30 p.m. The Mike Hemmelgarn Puppet Show will take place after the parade ends while judging is being finalized.

A total of 102 awards will be given out including 75 honorable mention awards of $5, 20 second runners-up awards of $20, four runners-up awards of $50 and two champions awards of $75.

The fireworks festival, presented by Xenia Rotary Club, is named in honor of long-time Rotarian Kevin Sonnycalb, a Xenia businessman and civic leader. The free festival will follow a timeline similar to the previous years’ events, including a bounce house zone, child and adult fishing derbies, chalk art contest, live music (Blue Moon Soup), and the fireworks display by Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks.

First Fridays, the popular summertime downtown Xenia event, will also be held July 6 and will include sidewalk vendors, food trucks, cruise-in, street performers, bouncy houses, bands and children’s carnival games.