Community library announces programs

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Community Library is planning a variety of programs for people of all ages in June. The library is located at 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road. Some programs require registration for more information or to register call 937-352-4001.

Beavercreek Community Library’s Guitar Man Jim McCutcheon, 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, June 26 at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road. Join local musical artist, teacher, and scientist Jim McCutcheon as he presents an interactive program full of music and fun. Registration required.

Rockin’ Baby Story Time for ages 6-24 months, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 26.

Teen DIY Masks for grades 6-12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26. Students create a design to paint on a pre-formed mask. Registration required.

Doughnuts and Dystopias: Teen Book Club for ages 13-18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26.Bring your book and your appetite to enjoy some doughnuts. Registration required.

Beavercreek Community Library’s Tuesday Tech Tips for adults, 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 26 at the Beavercreek Senior Center,3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Bring your laptop, phone, or tablet and learn how to download apps or set up your contacts.

Toddler Rockin’ Story Time for ages 2-3 only, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 27.

No Tougher Duty, No Greater Honor for adults, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 27. Debut author retired Gunnery Sgt. L. Christian Bussler who served in our military as a Mortuary Affairs Marine in the first three years of the Iraq War, offers a first-hand account of his unique experiences to return fallen soldiers with honor. He discusses his book No Tougher Duty, No Greater Honor. Registration required.

Calling All Yarn Crafters: Adults and Teens, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 28. Beginner to advanced yarn crafters are invited to bring their own projects and supplies and hang out with other yarn lovers.

Lego Play Day for ages 5-12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 30. See what you can build with our Legos. Registration required.

For a complete schedule of activities stop by the library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.