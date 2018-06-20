Wetzel, FNP, joins Beavercreek Family Physicians

BEAVERCREEK – Estella Wetzel, FNP, has joined Beavercreek Family Physicians. Wetzel previously was located at Springboro Family Medicine, another Premier Physician Network practice.

Wetzel received her nursing degree from Kettering College and her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix. She received her family nurse practitioner certificate from Frontier Nursing University.

Beavercreek Family Physicians is located at 1244 Meadow Bridge Drive, Suite 100. The practice is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 937-208-7600.