WPAFB hosting educational expo

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Advisors can help you with your educational goals at the annual Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Development, Education and Training Expo 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 12 at the Wright Patt Club.

Advisors from more than 50 colleges will be on hand to provide information on educational development opportunities and various career programs.

“We are excited to offer this annual opportunity to explore education and developmental interests” said Edie Redfern, 88th Force Development Flight, chief of Education Services. “It’s never too early to start planning for the future.”

Support agencies will also be in available at the event to provide additional resources. Some of the agencies attending the expo are the Airmen and Family Readiness Center, Wright-Patterson School Liaison Officer, Ohio Department of Higher Education, Ohio Tuition Trust Authority, and the Ohio Department of Veteran Services.

Informational breakout sessions will be offered during the expo on military initial and follow-up counseling, force development opportunities, Air Force Institute of Technology opportunities, on-line learning opportunities and financial aid.

“The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Development, Education and Training Expo will assist our military and civilians with making informed choices about their postsecondary education and career goals and allow them to receive important information that they need from academic institutions without the pressure.” said Redfern. “There is no time like the present to go back to school for a postsecondary degree or certificate.”

The annual event is conducted by the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Education and Training office and is free and open to anyone with base access.

For additional information on the Expo, contact the 88th Force Development Education and Training office at 937-904-4801, 88.FSS.FSDE.ParticipantFeedback@us.af.mil or visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/WrightPattEducationTraining.