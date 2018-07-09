Science in the studio for local educators

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek’s Mister C will help host Southwest Ohio educators headed to Think TV this July to participate in Science in the Studio. Science in the Studio is July 25-26 and is the brainchild of local science educator Kevin Cornell, Ed.S, aka Mister C, offers educators in grades PK-5 an opportunity to immerse themselves in a professional development experience that pairs creative instructional practices with media and puts teachers in the director’s chair.

Mister C is Ohio’s PBS Digital Innovator and works closely with Think TV to create content to help students and families learn together. Educators will spend two action-packed days learning innovative strategies to make learning fun, exciting, and experiential. Educators will participate in over 35 science activities and over-the-top demonstrations ranging from toilet paper canons to walking on eggs and Oobleck, and everything in between. The capstone activity puts educators in front of the cameras in Think TV ’s Digital Studios to create unique videos to use in schools across the region.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation, 30 educators from five local districts are provided financial support to participate in Science in the Studio at no cost. Grant-funded educators hail from districts including Beavercreek City Schools, Graham Local Schools, Huber Heights City Schools, Kettering City Schools and Mad River Local Schools.

“We are excited to offer educators a learning experience like no other,” said Mister C. “We will inspire teach ers to think creatively about HOW they engage with their students. The professional development is designed to reignite the passion that educators innately have for their curriculum, classrooms and students.”

Registration is currently open to PK-5 educators. Optional graduate credit is also available through the University of Dayton for those interested. For more information or to register visit: www.scienceinthestudio.com. Learning Fun for Everyone Foundation is a component fund of Greene Giving.