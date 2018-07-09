2018 ArtFest call for artists

BEAVERCREEK — The Third Annual ArtFest is seeking artists.

Artists may submit their fine arts and crafts for jurying into the festival by following the instructions online at Infusion-art.org/ArtFest.

The fest will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 at Beavercreek Community Park, Factory Road at Route 35, next to the bike path. This years online submissions are being accepted for artists and vendors at infusion-art.org/ArtFest.

ArtFest encourages media of all genres. ArtFest will feature art for sale, showcase performance art, installation art, and collaborative works where artists and attendees create art together!

Proceeds of ArtFest fund experiential art programs in the Miami Valley by Infusion Art, a nonprofit endowment in conjunction with Greene Giving. For more information infusion-art.org/ArtFest.