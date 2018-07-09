Beavercreek police reports

June 21

4:09 a.m. — A peace officer was reported on the 4000 block of Danern Drive.

11:30 a.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 3800 block of Indian Ripple Road.

3:08 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2200 block of Hidden Woods Boulevard.

11:42 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3100 block of Kemp Road.

June 22

9:01 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

11:53 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 1900 block of North Central Drive.

3:10 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 100 block of Chartley Court.

10:27 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 4000 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

June 23

8:07 a.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 4200 block of Lyndell Drive.

9:26 a.m. — A civil complaint was reported on the 3900 block of Shadeland Avenue.

3:16 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2900 block of Mckay Road.

10:45 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 2100 block of Marchfield Way.

June 24

11:36 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of North Fairfield Road.

2:21 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

3:56 p.m. — Weapons were reported on the 2900 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

10:45 p.m. — A neighbor problem was reported on the 3400 block of Knollwood Drive.

June 25

7:54 a.m. — A 911 hangup was reported on the 2300 block of Mallard Lane.

12:17 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 60 block of Cherry Hill Drive.

5:19 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2100 block of Brookbridge Drive.

9:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2400 block of Brown Bark Drive.

June 26

1:46 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairfield Road.

3:30 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2400 block of Glenboro Drive.

8:37 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 4400 block of Walnut Street.

June 27

7:43 a.m. — Found property was reported on the 3200 block of Felton Drive.

8:58 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3700 block of Butterfield Drive.

2:13 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3400 block of Shakertown Road.

8:31 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 3900 block of Felice Court.

News-Current report compiled by Natalie Jones.

