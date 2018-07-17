Fatal car crashes decrease in first half of year

XENIA — The Greene County Safe Communities Coalition reports that as of June 29, there has only been one fatal crash in Greene County, which occurred in the first quarter, January-March, compared to 10 fatalities for this same time period in 2017.

As a result of the 1,688 crashes reported by the Ohio Department of Public Safety for January through June 2018, 406 of those involved injuries to the occupants.

The top four leading causes of the crashes were: following too closely, failure to control, failure to yield, and improper lane change. The occupant in the fatal crash listed above was not wearing a seat belt.

Local officials stress the importance of avoiding all distractions while driving, driving sober, and having everyone in the vehicle wearing a seat belt.

The Safe Communities Coalition continues to work with the community to provide educational materials and information to keep Greene County citizens safe on the roadways.

The next meeting of the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Greene County Public Health, 360 Wilson Drive.