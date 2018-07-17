Bill Woody works to be on display at gallery

BEAVERCREEK — The Gallery at Lofino Plaza will feature the photography of Bill Woody during the month of July.

Woody is the past president of Dayton’s Tripod Camera Club and has taught workshops on photography in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Arizona. His photographic pursuits include early mornings, Victorian houses and abandoned places.

The Gallery exhibit will display a cross section of his recent projects which include grand scenic and mining towns of the old west, the Downtown Dayton Arcade, the Northern Michigan Asylum, and an industrial project at the Silo City Photographic Workshops in Buffalo, N.Y.

A reception for Woody will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 12. The Gallery is located inside the Lofino Plaza and Senior Center at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.