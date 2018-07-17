BEAVERCREEK — The Richardson Foundation will host Bowl for Give Our Athletes a Legacy (GOAL), 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4, at Beaver-Vu Bowling Alley.

All proceeds will go toward the Richardson Foundation’s GOAL Program. GOAL is a funding outreach program which creates opportunities for economically disadvantaged youths or youths from hardship situations to participate in a sport and be part of a team.

The Richardson Foundation in coordination with local sports organizations, both recreational and club level, started this program because sport fees can be costly but lack of funds should not prevent a child an opportunity to play sports, make friends, improve their quality of life and learn valuable life lessons.

To participate in Bowl for the GOAL teams up to six members may register for $120 or individuals may register for $20 per person and allow the foundation to assign a team.

The price includes two and a half hours of family fun bowling with lights and music,, shoe rental, and snacks. Each lane will have endless chips, pretzels, one free 14-inch one topping pizza and one pitcher of your choice of beverage – soft drinks or domestic beer. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for check in, lane assignments, shoes and to peruse the great silent auction items and vendors. Bowling will start at 7 p.m.

To register electronically visit the Richardson Foundation website at www.helpushelpmany.org/goal-registration.html or pick-up a registration form at Beaver-Vu Bowling Alley and mail it to P.O. Box 341592, Dayton before July 31.