Event to raise funds, awareness for Scleroderma

FAIRBORN — The Scleroderma Foundation Greater Dayton is hosting its annual walk to raise funds and awareness for scleroderma research and patient education and support.

The Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma walk is slated for 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 at Community Park, 691 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Scleroderma, which means “hard skin,” is a chronic connective tissue disease classified as one of the autoimmune rheumatic diseases. It can cause a thickening and tightening of the skin and damage to internal organs including the lungs, heart, kidneys, esophagus and gastrointestinal tract. Medications and treatments can help with symptoms, but no cure exists for Scleroderma.

“Help us as we seek to increase understanding about treatment and management of scleroderma,” the foundation wrote in a press release about the event.

Community Park provides a scenic area for the event. The routes include a three-fourths, one-and-a-half mile and 5K distances for runners and walkers. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch. Two hundred fifty participants are expected. A 50/50 drawing and raffles will be held with many prizes valued at more than $100. Face painting, crafts and balloon animals are some of the activities that will be available for kids.

During the event, a family who has lost a loved one to Scleroderma with a “Gone, but not Forgotten Certificate” will also be recognized.