Commissioners approve four levies for ballot

XENIA — County Commissioners approved four levies July 12 to appear on the November ballot.

The commissioners didn’t move forward at their regular meeting without nodding to the ultimate responsibility of county voters.

“As a county commissioner, I don’t believe that I have the position to oppose or approve (endorse) any type of levy. I feel I have the responsibility to put it on the ballot so the taxpayers can make that decision. This is not a dictatorship; people in the county vote and decide how that money should be spent,” Commissioner Tom Koogler said.

“We look over them carefully and determine that they are valid and used in the community, and we discuss whether it will be a 5-year or 10-year levy,” Commissioner Alan Anderson also said. “I feel it needs to be presented to the community and let them take action.”

County Administrator Brandon Huddleson added that the commissioners routinely review the finances of the entities and make sure the monies are spent in line with the levy language.

The commissioners determined “necessity” of and approved the following levies to appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 6 ballot:

Children Services levy — 1.5 mills for 5 years; renewal — to continue the care, protection and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children

Council on Aging levy — 1.4 mills for 5 years; renewal — to provide services to citizens including emergency response systems, home delivered meals, in-home care, caregiver support and respite, and adult day care

Developmental Disabilities levy — 3.5 mills for 5 years; renewal — in support of programs like Four Oaks Early Intervention, the Atrium, Greene, Inc. and Communities Services Facilities

Greene Memorial Hospital levy — 0.5 mill for 5 years; renewal — for the purchasing of equipment for use by emergency, nursing, cancer and women’s health services

Under Ohio Revised Code, the commissioners must also seek certification from County Auditor David Graham before the levies can appear on the ballot.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

