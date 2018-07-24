Scouts help local firefighters

BEAVERCREEK — Eight boys from Cub Scouts Pack 74 built a new picnic table for the firefighters of Beavercreek Station 61, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road.

The third-graders, Bear Cubs, assisted by several leaders and parents, constructed the table on the lawn outside the firehouse Saturday, July 7, while some of the firemen were battling a house fire, and others were providing medical assistance in the community.

Ladder 61 arrived back at the station shortly after the boys completed and autographed their work, and accepted the table with big smiles and thanks.

On July 10, the Cub Scouts and their parents returned to Station 61. Firefighters lifted the new table into place on a balcony at the back of the station, using the ladder truck. The boys were then treated to a special tour of the station, followed by a snack with the grateful firefighters, seated around the new table.

“This was a real “win-win’ situation,” said Hawker United Church of Christ Pastor David Williamson. “The Cub Scouts provided service to others, toured a fire station, and made friends with great public servants. The firefighters got a new picnic table — the old one was made of untreated lumber and was literally rotting — and they had an opportunity to share their love of firefighting and medical care with future leaders of our community.”

Cub Scouts Pack 74 is sponsored by Hawker Church, 1617 N. Longview St., the oldest congregation in Beavercreek. To learn more about Cub Scouting call the church office at 937-426-0973.