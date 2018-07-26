Youth to represent at the fair

XENIA — Greene County Fair species royalty was awarded.

These individuals submitted an application and went through an interview with two judges. The judges chose these youth to represent their species at the 2018 Greene County Fair.

“Congratulations to all,” said Greene County OSU Extension & 4-H Youth Development Educator Rebecca Supinger. “Some tasks that these youth will be doing at fair includes handing out awards, ribbons, and trophies, assist the species committees as needed, and promotion of their species.”

The following youth received this honor: Senior Camelid – Camryn Joseph; Canine Emperor – River Demmy – Stover Scheidler; Dairy Queen – Ashley Howard; Junior Goat Ambassador – Eva Moore; Senior Goat Ambassador – Janine Stover; Junior Horse Ambassador – Sadie Shepherd; Senior Horse Ambassador – Anna Kowal; Lamb and Sheep Queen – Lindsey Schrand; Pork Royalty: Adam Cline; Pork Royalty: Taylor Warner; Senior Poultry Representative – Hunter Richards; Rabbit Royalty – Kaitlyn Hutchison; Rabbit Royalty – Grace Lucas and Senior Youth Building Ambassador – Cassie Heininger.