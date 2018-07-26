Books & Co upcoming events

BEAVERCREEK — Three authors Andrew Walsh, Cathy Seckman and Keith O’Brienwill visit Books & Co. at The Greene, 4453 Walnut St.

Andrew Walsh will discuss his new book, Lost Dayton, Ohio, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1.

The book is filled with an abundance of photographs that take you down memory lane to see many of the places that helped make Dayton a center of innovations but were lost to history. Others, however, survived and adapted, representing the city’s spirit of revitalization that continues today. Walsh is a writer and a research librarian at Sinclair Community College.

Cathy Hester Seckman will discuss her book, Ohio Day Trips by Theme, 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.

With the book in hand, you can take a simple day trip, or string together a longer vacation of activities that catch your interest. Destinations in the book are organized by theme, such as lighthouses, orchards and vineyards, festivals, and outdoor adventures, so you can decide what to do and figure out where to do it. Seckman is a lifelong resident of East Liverpool. She has been writing travel articles for newspapers and magazines since 1985.

Keith O’Brien will discuss his book, Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17.

It is the true story of women willing to risk everything, even their lives, to do the thing they loved. It’s the hidden history of women striving to change the world, despite defeat after defeat. These female fliers – sometimes called “fly girls” – shattered the original glass ceiling and battled injustices (which feels all too timely today), fought the men trying to stop them, and ultimately prevailed. O’Brien is a former reporter for The Boston Globe and a frequent contributor to National Public Radio. He has written for The New York Times Magazine, Politico, and Slate.

For more information on upcoming events visit www.booksandco.com/calendar.html.