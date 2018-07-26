Area Digest

StoryWalk kick off

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Community Library’s StoryWalk Kick-Off Celebration will take place 7-9:30 p.m. 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 at Dominick Lofino Park, 640 Grange Hall Road. Celebrate our first StoryWalk at Dominick Lofino Park. There will be a free movie, inflatables, life-sized games, food, the Library’s book bike, and a short opening ceremony.

As you walk the trail around the lake, you’ll read an entire picture book. This program is possible thanks to a collaboration with the City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture.

Shade Tree Auto Show

BEAVERCREEK — Hawker UCC auto show will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 with registration 10 a.m. to noon. Judging begins at 1 p.m, and awards presented at 3 p.m.

Entry fee is $10 with proceeds to benefit Hawker Church Ministries. The auto show will include top 25 awards including “Best in Show”, dash plaques & t-shirts for first 50 entrants, entertainment provided by Dick “Hotdog” Ryman, food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact Scott Lyon 937-901-7267 or Bob Smith 937-620-9690.

Artfest coming

BEAVERCREEK — The Third Annual ArtFest will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 at Beavercreek Community Park, Factory Road at US Route 35. ArtFest encourages media of all genres. ArtFest will feature art for sale, showcase performance art, installation art, and collaborative works where artists and attendees create art together.

Proceeds of ArtFest fund experiential art programs in the Miami Valley by Infusion Art, a nonprofit endowment in conjunction with Greene Giving. For more information www.infusion-art.org/ArtFest.

Old Farmer’s Market

BEAVERCREEK — This Old Farmer’s Market will take place 12-4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 14, 3930 Dayton-Xenia Road. Every Sunday find locally grown produce, GMO free eggs and meats, delicious baked goods, coffee, fresh cut flowers, homemade jams, kettle corn, spices and mixes, along with other specialty items. Contact www.thisoldcouchvintage.com or call 937-426-6005.

Volunteer drivers, escorts needed

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Senior Center is seeking volunteer drivers and escorts for the transportation program. The center provides rides for seniors who don’t have another viable way to get to the doctor, grocery, rehab, the Center, dialysis and many other destinations.

Call 937-426-6166 or stop by the Center to inquire about these and other volunteer opportunities.

Council meetings

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek City Council meets 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday each month at city hall, 1368 Research Park Drive, Second Floor. Workshops are held as needed.

Township trustees meetings

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek Township Trustees meet 1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at Beavercreek Township’s Community Room, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road in the lower level of the Fire Station 61. Zoning commissioner meetings are held 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.

Send us your short news items to run in this digest to editor@xeniagazette.com.

Send us your short news items to run in this digest to editor@xeniagazette.com.