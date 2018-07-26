Beavercreek parks master plan

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture has contracted with consultant, Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. to begin the process of preparing a master plan to guide the parks department for the next 10 years.

The City of Beavercreek wants the plan to reflect the desires and needs of the citizens of Beavercreek and is seeking input through a survey. Surveys will be available until the end of September online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BeavercreekParks and as handouts at city offices. The survey will also be available on all city’s social media sites including facebook, twitter and city website, www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Citizen responses to the survey are important as they will provide the framework and the priorities for the parks and recreation system.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture Department at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov with any questions.