Quilt show at Lofino Gallery

BEAVERCREEK — During the month of August, The Gallery at Lofino Plaza will display small quilt creations.

The quilts are the handiwork created by Senior Center members Terrie Corley, Judy Ireton, Sharon Guthrie, Babs Sabick and Anne Schaler. A reception to meet these fabric artists is scheduled 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15.

The Gallery is located inside the Lofino Plaza and Senior Center at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road. The Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks Department for more information at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov. Visit the city website www.beavercreekohio.gov to view all activities.