Diaper Derby: babies dash to finish

Blakely Davidson (7 months), Bodie Roman (9 months) and Ja’Kobe King (6 months) begin the first race of the contest.
Becca Osborne, 11 months, makes a quick stop to visit with spectators before crossing the finish line to win her race. Becca also won a grand prize-gift basket from Soin Medical Center in the final overall race.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Bodie Roman, 9 months, crawls to his mom at the finish line Aug. 1 during the Diaper Derby at the Greene County Fair. Rules allowed one parent or guardian to coax his or her crawling baby with a toy or bottle from the finish line.
Bodie Roman, 9 months, celebrates the victory with his mom.
Evie Battista, 12 months, pauses mid-race to cry for a moment on her way down the lane.
Evie Battista, 12 months, wins her heat as fans cheer her on.
Blakely Davidson (7 months), Bodie Roman (9 months) and Ja’Kobe King (6 months) begin the first race of the contest.
Becca Osborne, 11 months, makes a quick stop to visit with spectators before crossing the finish line to win her race. Becca also won a grand prize-gift basket from Soin Medical Center in the final overall race.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Bodie Roman, 9 months, crawls to his mom at the finish line Aug. 1 during the Diaper Derby at the Greene County Fair. Rules allowed one parent or guardian to coax his or her crawling baby with a toy or bottle from the finish line.
Bodie Roman, 9 months, celebrates the victory with his mom.
Evie Battista, 12 months, pauses mid-race to cry for a moment on her way down the lane.
Evie Battista, 12 months, wins her heat as fans cheer her on.
Blakely Davidson (7 months), Bodie Roman (9 months) and Ja’Kobe King (6 months) begin the first race of the contest.
Becca Osborne, 11 months, makes a quick stop to visit with spectators before crossing the finish line to win her race. Becca also won a grand prize-gift basket from Soin Medical Center in the final overall race.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Bodie Roman, 9 months, crawls to his mom at the finish line Aug. 1 during the Diaper Derby at the Greene County Fair. Rules allowed one parent or guardian to coax his or her crawling baby with a toy or bottle from the finish line.
Bodie Roman, 9 months, celebrates the victory with his mom.
Evie Battista, 12 months, pauses mid-race to cry for a moment on her way down the lane.
Evie Battista, 12 months, wins her heat as fans cheer her on.