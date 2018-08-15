Another Broken Egg to open in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK —Another Broken Egg of America will be adding a second location in Dayton in Beavercreek in mid-October.

“The first location for Another Broken Egg Cafe in Austin Landing has been a successful venture,” says Mike Craddick, the local franchisee.

The new restaurant will be located in the old LaRosa’s at 2453 Esquire Drive.

At Another Broken Egg, our belief is that from the time a customer enters our front door, to the time they leave our cafe, they should feel like they’re on vacation and just as comfortable as they would be dining in their own home. Our attention to detail from our warm and welcoming décor to our unique and diverse menu, using only the highest quality ingredients, are just as important as our great, hospitable service. It is our never-ending goal to earn guests for life following their very first visit to Another Broken Egg Cafe.

Another Broken Egg of America, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. This year, Another Broken Egg Cafe was named by FSR magazine as one of the 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018.