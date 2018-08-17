Historical society plans new year

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Historical Society held its annual meeting and ice cream social in late July at the historic Tobias-Zimmer Barn at Wartinger Park.

Outgoing and long-serving President Jill Kincer was recognized.

The popular “Living History” program will continue this fall at Wartinger Park, chaired by Amy Rohrback. This program has been teaching our third-graders since 1993 about life in the early 1800s.

It’s a cooperative effort between the schools, the historical society and the city parks, and requires many volunteers.

To volunteer call or text Amy at 937-477-1007 or e-mail to livinghistorybhs@gmail.com.

Detailed records of the original 1980 Beavercreek Charter Commission were received from David Clark, who was secretary of that bickering group headed by the patient Vivian VanAusdal. Society archivists Carolyn Fourman and Cathy Robinett are currently perusing them.

In the coming year the society will be stressing membership and publicity, getting the word out about the importance of history and what your society is doing. Sonya Veta will handle membership and Anita O’Neal will handle publicity.

A quarterly newsletter called “Log by Log,” is available to the public on the website. For additional information visit www.beavercreekhistoricalsociety.org