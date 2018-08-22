Beavercreek police reports

Aug. 6
9:07 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.
11:02 a.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 3000 block of Stardust Drive.
3:49 p.m. — A solicitor was reported on the 1000 block of Regal Hill Drive.
5:25 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 3500 block of Eastmoor Drive.
8:28 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2300 block of Mallard Lane.
Aug. 7
8:43 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1800 block of Forestdale Avenue.
11:25 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3800 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
5:44 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 2500 block of National Road.
11:57 p.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 4300 block of Indian Ripple Drive.
Aug. 8
10:04 a.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 3800 block of Kemp Road.
12:19 p.m. — A robbery was reported on the 3000 block of Lantz Road.
3:00 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3200 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
Aug. 9
6:18 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3100 block of Alexander Plat.
10:24 a.m. — Sex offense was reported on the 1900 block of Willowgreen Drive.
12:02 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1100 block of Aledo Drive.
2:22 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2900 block of White Water Court.
10:50 p.m. — Domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of Greystone Drive.
Aug 10
10:06 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Belauto Court.
12:17 p.m. — Panhandling was reported on the 2800 block of North Fairfield Road.
2:07 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3700 block of Presidential Drive.
8:56 p.m. — A neighbor problem was reported on the 1900 block of Grange Hall Road.
11:37 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2300 block of Obetz Drive.
Aug. 11
9:49 a.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the corner of Kemp and Grange Hall Road.
4:56 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3600 block of Park Overlook Drive.
10:37 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2300 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
Aug. 12
6:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2400 block of Brown Bark Drive.
10:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1700 block of Wilene Drive.
4:38 p.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 1400 block of Fudge Drive.
Aug. 13
11:15 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2300 block of Maple Drive.
5:10 p.m. — Found property was reported on the 3900 block of Shadeland Ave.
Aug. 14
9:15 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2000 block of Avon Drive.
10:59 a.m. — Found property was reported on the 3800 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
3:02 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 4300 block of Frontenac Drive.
9:19 p.m. — Domestic violence was reported on the 2500 block of Conwood Drive.
Aug. 15
5:52 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2600 block of Pheasant Run Lane.
9:02 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2500 block of Ryan Court.
10:58 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 4300 block of Indian Ripple Road.
12:05 p.m. — A dead body was reported on the 3700 block of Wintergreen Lane.
3:20 p.m. — A neighbor problem was reported on the 400 block of Millstone Drive.
Aug. 16
9:41 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3900 block of Fernwald Drive.
10:04 a.m. — Child Endangering was reported on the 1400 block of Fudge Drive.
1:58 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Blvd.
8:21 p.m. — A 911 hang-up was reported on the 3800 block of Germany Lane.
Aug. 17
8:53 a.m. — A dead body was reported on the 1700 block of Ken Klare Drive.
10:50 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 2200 block of Pine Knott Drive.
12:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2800 block of Legend Falls Court.
3:49 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Talowood Drive.
8:21 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
Aug. 18
9:14 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1300 block of Canary Court.
3:54 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 3400 block of Pentagon Blvd.
6:27 p.m. — Domestic violence was reported on the 100 block of Bramblebush Trail.
10:15 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 3600 block of Empire Drive.
Aug. 19
8:03 a.m. — A protection order violation was reported on the 1700 block of Hanes Road.
1:47 a.m. — An officer was requested on the 3900 block of Fernwald Drive.
7:49 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 3600 block of Highmont St.
11:05 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 4300 block of Indian Ripple Road.
News-Current Report complied by Natalie Jones.