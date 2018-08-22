Beavercreek police reports

Aug. 6

9:07 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

11:02 a.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 3000 block of Stardust Drive.

3:49 p.m. — A solicitor was reported on the 1000 block of Regal Hill Drive.

5:25 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 3500 block of Eastmoor Drive.

8:28 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2300 block of Mallard Lane.

Aug. 7

8:43 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1800 block of Forestdale Avenue.

11:25 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3800 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

5:44 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 2500 block of National Road.

11:57 p.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 4300 block of Indian Ripple Drive.

Aug. 8

10:04 a.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 3800 block of Kemp Road.

12:19 p.m. — A robbery was reported on the 3000 block of Lantz Road.

3:00 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3200 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

Aug. 9

6:18 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3100 block of Alexander Plat.

10:24 a.m. — Sex offense was reported on the 1900 block of Willowgreen Drive.

12:02 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1100 block of Aledo Drive.

2:22 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2900 block of White Water Court.

10:50 p.m. — Domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of Greystone Drive.

Aug 10

10:06 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Belauto Court.

12:17 p.m. — Panhandling was reported on the 2800 block of North Fairfield Road.

2:07 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3700 block of Presidential Drive.

8:56 p.m. — A neighbor problem was reported on the 1900 block of Grange Hall Road.

11:37 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2300 block of Obetz Drive.

Aug. 11

9:49 a.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the corner of Kemp and Grange Hall Road.

4:56 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3600 block of Park Overlook Drive.

10:37 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2300 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

Aug. 12

6:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2400 block of Brown Bark Drive.

10:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1700 block of Wilene Drive.

4:38 p.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 1400 block of Fudge Drive.

Aug. 13

11:15 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2300 block of Maple Drive.

5:10 p.m. — Found property was reported on the 3900 block of Shadeland Ave.

Aug. 14

9:15 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2000 block of Avon Drive.

10:59 a.m. — Found property was reported on the 3800 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

3:02 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 4300 block of Frontenac Drive.

9:19 p.m. — Domestic violence was reported on the 2500 block of Conwood Drive.

Aug. 15

5:52 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2600 block of Pheasant Run Lane.

9:02 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2500 block of Ryan Court.

10:58 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 4300 block of Indian Ripple Road.

12:05 p.m. — A dead body was reported on the 3700 block of Wintergreen Lane.

3:20 p.m. — A neighbor problem was reported on the 400 block of Millstone Drive.

Aug. 16

9:41 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3900 block of Fernwald Drive.

10:04 a.m. — Child Endangering was reported on the 1400 block of Fudge Drive.

1:58 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Blvd.

8:21 p.m. — A 911 hang-up was reported on the 3800 block of Germany Lane.

Aug. 17

8:53 a.m. — A dead body was reported on the 1700 block of Ken Klare Drive.

10:50 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 2200 block of Pine Knott Drive.

12:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2800 block of Legend Falls Court.

3:49 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Talowood Drive.

8:21 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

Aug. 18

9:14 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1300 block of Canary Court.

3:54 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 3400 block of Pentagon Blvd.

6:27 p.m. — Domestic violence was reported on the 100 block of Bramblebush Trail.

10:15 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 3600 block of Empire Drive.

Aug. 19

8:03 a.m. — A protection order violation was reported on the 1700 block of Hanes Road.

1:47 a.m. — An officer was requested on the 3900 block of Fernwald Drive.

7:49 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 3600 block of Highmont St.

11:05 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 4300 block of Indian Ripple Road.

News-Current Report complied by Natalie Jones.

