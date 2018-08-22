Four years for drugs, assault

XENIA — Two men pleaded guilty to charges in Greene County Common Pleas Court Aug. 15 and will each spend four years in prison.

Zachary Foulke, 29, was indicted on various drugs charges and ended up pleading guilty to trafficking in cocaine (a first-degree felony) and having weapons under disability (a third-degree felony). The first charge requires mandatory prison time. Foulke was sentenced to three years plus an additional 12 months to be served consecutively.

The defendant earned 139 days jail time credit and was ordered to pay approximately $2,000 for drug buy money reimbursement. Greene County ACE Task Force handled the arrest.

His $100,000 no 10 percent bond was released.

Derrick Winstead, 41, pleaded guilty to felonious assault in the second-degree, and faiure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third-degree felony). He was sentenced to two years for each, to be served consecutively.

Winstead earned 103 days jail time credit and must pay approximately $1,000 in restitution. Sugarcreek Township Police Department responded to the incident.

His $100,000 no 10 percent bond was released.

Both cases were in Judge Michael A. Buckwalter’s court.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

