Parks, beekeepers to host honey harvest

BEAVERCREEK — Greene County Parks & Trails and the Greene County Beekeepers will harvest honey off this year’s hives 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 at Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road.

Participants will help spin honey off the comb, watch as it is bottled for sale, and chat with a local beekeeper. Honey will be for sale the day of the harvest.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

For more information, call GCP&T at 937-562-6440, visit gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.