August is National Immunization Awareness Month

XENIA — To celebrate the importance of immunizations for people of all ages, Greene County Public Health is joining with partners nationwide in recognizing August as National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM).

The campaign is held every August as a reminder that vaccination can prevent serious and sometimes deadly diseases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), thousands of American adults get sick each year from diseases that vaccines can prevent. For patients with asthma or COPD, vaccines are an important step in protecting from serious diseases like influenza and pneumonia. Vaccines protect children, preteens and teens from 16 serious and potentially life-threatening diseases, GCPH officials said.

The purpose of NIAM is to celebrate the benefits of vaccination and highlight the importance of vaccination for people of all ages. NIAM reminds residents:

1. Immunizations represent one of the greatest public health accomplishments of the 20th century.

2. Vaccines protect against serious diseases.

3. These diseases still exist, and outbreaks do occur.

4. Vaccines are recommended throughout our lives.

5. Vaccines are very safe.

Adult immunizations are widely available and simple to find on websites like https://vaccinefinder.org/. Vaccines are available at doctors’ offices, public and community health clinics, pharmacies, and other community locations (e.g., schools/universities and religious centers).

“Medical providers are working proactively to make vaccines available where and when kids are seen by their provider” said Melissa Howell, Health Commissioner, GCPH. “A trusted healthcare provider can address parental concerns including worries about side-effects or a child with a serious medical condition.”

For individuals who still need to find a provider, online resources are available: https://healthfinder.gov/FindServices/. Parents can find information about recommended vaccines by visiting www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents. Contact GCPH at 937-374-5600.