Community library announces programs

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Community Library is planning a variety of programs for people of all ages in September. The library is located at 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road. Some programs require registration for more information or to register call 937-352-4001.

PAWS to Read for ages 3-12 with adult, 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 15. Read to our four-footed furry friends from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association.

Tween Gaming and Pizza for grades 3-6, 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Games and pizza. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time for ages 4-5, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17, 24. Join Mr. Tim for stories and goofy fun.

Beavercreek Matters for adults, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17. Join former mayor and city councilman Brian Jarvis to discuss topics of local interest.

Understanding Medicare for adults, 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17. Whether you are already on Medicare or soon will be, this educational workshop is for you. Registration required.

Baby Story Time for ages 6-23 months with adult, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, 25. Join Miss Catherine for stories perfect for your wee one.

Krafty Kids for ages 8-13, 4:45-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18. Join Miss Gail and bring your crafty pants. Each month the Krafty Kids do a different craft. Registration required.

Great Books Discussion Group: Citizens of the World for adults, 6:30-8 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 18. The Great Books Discussion Group at the Beavercreek Community Library was started 30 years ago and is still going strong. Registration required.

Toddler Story Time for ages 2-3 with adult, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, 26, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Join Miss Gail for stories and more.

Talk Like a Pirate Storytime for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. Jump into your favorite pirate togs and grab yer parrot. Registration required.

It’s a Piratical Puzzle for ages 7-11, 4:45-5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. Join staff for a break-out room puzzle and piratical treats. Registration required.

Heartfulness Relaxation and Meditation Part 2 for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. Learn how to relax the Heartfulness way. Wear comfortable clothing. Registration required.

Calling All Yarn Crafters for ages adults, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 20, 27. Beginner to advanced yarn crafters are invited to bring their own project and supplies and hang out with other yarn lovers.

Crazy 8’s Math Club for grades 1-3, 4:45-5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, 27. Sign up for seven weeks of hands-on fun and games to get you fired up about math. Registration required.

Millennial Meet-Up Game Night for adults, 8-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Registration required.

Lego Playday for ages 5-12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 22. See what you can build with our Legos. Make something awesome and staff display it all month.

Miniature Art Swap: Artist Trading Cards for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24. Create three and swap one artist trading cards. Instructor Jamie Ferguson provides guidance and a variety of mediums like watercolor, acrylic paint, markers or pencils. Registration required.

Tuesday Tech Tips for adults, 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, will be held at the Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Calling All Yarn Crafters — Teen Edition for ages 13-18, 4:45-5:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24. Beginner to advanced knitters and crocheters are welcomed for these sessions. Must bring your own supplies.

Teen DIY Printmaking for grades 6-12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Explore the printmaking process by designing your own Styrofoam plate. Registration required.

Donuts and Dystopias Book Club: The Young World for ages 13-18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Registration required.

Walk & Talk Books in the Park: Animal, Vegetable, Miracle for adults, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road. A partnership between the Beavercreek Community Library and City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture. Registration required.

Heartfulness Relaxation and Meditation Part 3 for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26. Learn how to relax the Heartfulness way. Registration required.

Social Science Thursdays for ages 8-12, 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. Join Miss Julie for a homeschool class with exercises in cooperative learning. Registration required.

Cooking in Season for adults, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. Join sous chef, Sammy, as she teaches how to prepare a simple but delicious meal using seasonal ingredients. Registration required.

La Pampa at the Park: Argentine Food Tasting for adults, 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at Dominick Lofino Park, 640 Grange Hall Road. Join local cook Mariano Rios of La Pampa Grill for a demonstration and tasting of traditional, wood-fired, Argentine-style grilled chicken and seasonal vegetables. Registration required.

