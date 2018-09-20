Farm Forum features how Fairborn established

XENIA — The Greene County Farm Forum will feature Kurt Rinehart of the Miami Conservancy District Monday, Sept. 24.

Rinehard will share the changes which took place in the landscape around the towns of Osborn and Fairfield in Bath Township following the 1913 flood and prior to the formation of Fairborn and construction of Huffman Dam.

The September meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Union United Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road Xenia starting. Meal will be served prior to the program which starts around 7:15 p.m. Cost is $12 perperson.

RSVP to Jim and Ann Byrd by Friday, Sept. 21 to attend the dinner. No reservations are necessary if you just wish to attend the meeting. For reservations contact Jim or Ann 937-429-1805 or email them at: byrdhouse9@yahoo.com.

The meeting is open to the public.